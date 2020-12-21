Aberdeen man in court facing terror charges

A man who allegedly claimed ‘all Muslims must die’ is accused of planning terrorist acts.

Richard Smith faced the claims during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today.

The charges span between August 2018 and November 2019 at different addresses in Aberdeen.

Prosecutors claim the 28 year-old “with the intention of carrying out acts of terrorism” did “engage in conduct” in the preparation of them.

It is alleged Smith possessed and made explosive substances.

He also allegedly had material which did “advance anti-Muslim, Neo-Nazi and other racist causes”.

Smith is also accused of possessing details on the use of chemical agents as weapons as well as the manufacture of explosives and firearms.

He faces a separate charge of having information on a number of electronic devices and discs linked to terrorism.

This included the “practice of guerrilla warfare and paramilitary survival”.

Both these charges are under the Terrorism Act 2000 or 2006.

Smith is further accused of sending an offensive text to a relative allegedly claiming “all Muslims must die”.

It is claimed he sent a Nazi-related images and messages as well as violent videos to another man.

Smith also faces allegations under the Explosive Substances Act and the Poisons Act.

Ronnie Renucci, defending, pled not guilty on behalf of Smith, who appeared at the hearing via video link.

The QC said he was not ready for a trial to be set.

Both he and prosecutor Liam Ewing QC asked for a further hearing to be set.

Lord Beckett adjourned the case until March next year.

A trial – when fixed – is expected to be before Lord Matthews.