A man has appeared in court charged with a serious assault to “danger of life” after a woman was injured in Aberdeen.
Police rushed to the Abbotswell Road area of the city on Sunday morning after receiving a report a woman had been injured.
The woman was treated in hospital following the incident, which is understood to have taken place within a property in the area.
