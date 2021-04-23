Show Links
Aberdeen man in dock on ‘danger of life’ assault charge after woman injured

By Danny McKay
23/04/2021
A man has appeared in court charged with a serious assault to “danger of life” after a woman was injured in Aberdeen.

Police rushed to the Abbotswell Road area of the city on Sunday morning after receiving a report a woman had been injured.

The woman was treated in hospital following the incident, which is understood to have taken place within a property in the area.

