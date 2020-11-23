Aberdeen man in dock on assault to injury and danger of life charge

A man has appeared in court charged with assault to injury and danger of life following an incident in Aberdeen.

Police were called to a report of a “disturbance” at a premises on Farquhar Road during the morning of November 12.

It’s understood the incident involved a 35-year-old female.

Keith Milne appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

The 40-year-old faced one charge of assault to injury and danger of life.

Milne, whose general address was given in court documents as Aberdeen, did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed Milne was released on bail and the case against him was fully committed.

No date has been fixed for his next appearance in connection with the matter.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a property on Farquhar Road, Aberdeen, around 11am on Thursday, 12 November, 2020.

“A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection.”