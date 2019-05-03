Aberdeen man in court over second stand-off with armed cops

A teenager had a six-hour stand-off with armed police – for the second time.

Robbie Jennings, 19, had Rosehill Drive, Aberdeen, sealed off for around six hours on July 6 after shimmying up a drainpipe at a block of flats and threatening to slit his own throat.

Armed police were called on that occasion and again during a similar incident on April 1 this year at Girdleness Road.

Depute fiscal Felicity Merson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Jennings had had an argument with his grandmother and brother at 12.20am at the address, resulting in them fleeing the property as he started breaking items.

When police arrived, he “advised he had a knife and would attack anyone who attempted to enter”.

At one point he slammed a window, causing it to shatter.

Around 2am Jennings was seen to come to the front door with an eight-inch kitchen knife and said he would stab himself or anyone who entered.

Firearm officers attended with police negotiators and fire and ambulance crews were also on standby. He eventually exited the property at 6.30am.

Jennings, of no fixed abode, previously pled guilty to two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner over the incidents.

He also previously admitted a further charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, and of assault in relation to a separate matter.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said there were “underlying mental health issues”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence until July for him to be of good behaviour and for a social work report.