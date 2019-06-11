Aberdeen man in court over cannabis

A man will be sentenced next month after admitting producing cannabis.

Paul Cameron, 48, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

He pled guilty to producing the class B drug at his address on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen.

The offence was committed on June 5 last year.

Cameron had also previously admitted being in possession of the drug at the same address on the same date.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence lawyer John Hardie told the court the charge related to a single plant.

Sheriff Philip Mann told Cameron: “I’m going to defer sentence on you in relation to both matters to get a criminal justice social work report.”

Cameron is scheduled to return to court to be sentenced next month.