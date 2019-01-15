Aberdeen man in court over assault and danger of life charges

An Aberdeen man has appeared in court charged with assault to injury and the danger of life.

Myles Ridyard appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday over the matter.

The 29-year-old, of Aberdeen, is accused of assault to injury and danger of life as well as road traffic offences.

He is charged with drink-driving and driving while disqualified.

He is also charged with driving without insurance and taking a vehicle without permission.

Ridyard made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing and was released on bail.

The case was continued for further examination.

