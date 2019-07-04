Aberdeen man in court over alleged thefts

An Aberdeen man has appeared in court after jewellery and other items worth more than £1,000 were taken in alleged housebreakings.

James Douglas, 37, appeared at a private hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

He faced two charges of theft by housebreaking, one of theft, one of theft by finding as well as credit/debit card fraud.

Douglas, of Aberdeen, was also charged with being in possession of drugs and of a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of noxious liquid, gas or other things.

He made no plea and was granted bail while the case was continued for further examination.

The alleged incidents include a high value theft by housebreaking at a rural property located off the A93 close to Drumoak on June 8.