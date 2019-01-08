Aberdeen man in court over alleged break-ins

A man has appeared in court accused of breaking into two buildings with intent to steal.

Hugh McAllister Stewart, 36, of Aberdeen, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday charged with two counts of housebreaking with intent to steal.

Stewart did not enter a plea and his case was committed for further examination.

His next appearance will be within the next seven days and he was remanded in custody.

Detective Sergeant Bruce Buntain said: “These types of crimes will not be tolerated.

“I would like to thank the communities and members of the public who have assisted while extensive inquiries were carried out.

“Please do what you can to help prevent such incidents by always ensuring that you keep all your doors and windows locked even when you are home.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter