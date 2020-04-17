Aberdeen man in court on theft and assault charges

A man has appeared in court facing a charge of theft by housebreaking.

Ernest Milne appeared in a private hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday in connection with a string of charges.

The 41-year-old faces a total of five different charges of assault as well as the theft by housebreaking allegation. He is also facing a further charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Milne, whose general address was given in court documents as Aberdeen, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

The case against Milne was continued for further examination.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the 41-year-old was not remanded in custody and was released on bail.

No date has been fixed yet for his next appearance in relation to the matter.

It comes as Aberdeen Sheriff Court is closed to the public, with all but essential and urgent business being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.