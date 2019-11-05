Aberdeen man in court on explosive charge

An Aberdeen man has appeared in court charged with making or possessing an explosive under suspicious circumstances.

Richard Smith, 26, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

It comes after chemicals were seized at a property in Aberdeen.

A cordon was put in place around a property on King Street and residents evacuated following their discovery on Saturday.

Scottish Fire and Rescue and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were working to safely remove the chemicals.

Smith, of Aberdeen, faces a charge of making or possessing an explosive under suspicious circumstances.

He is also charged with assaulting or impeding police.

Smith made no plea and was remanded in custody while the case against him was continued for further examination.

He is expected to appear again within the next eight days.