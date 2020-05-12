Aberdeen man in court on ‘danger of life’ assault charge

A man has appeared in court charged with assault to injury and danger of life following an incident in an Aberdeen street.

Anthony Booth appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday in connection with the matter.

The 28-year-old faced two charges, including assault to injury and danger of life.

He was also charged under section 38 of the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2010, referring to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonably person to suffer fear or alarm.

Booth, whose general address was given in court documents as Aberdeen, did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

It is understood the appearance related to an incident which happened on Gardner Drive in Aberdeen on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the incident involved a 29-year-old woman.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case against Booth had been committed for further examination.

He was released on bail.

No date has been fixed for his next appearance in relation to the matter.