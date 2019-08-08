Aberdeen man in court for repeatedly calling 999

An Aberdeen man who repeatedly called 999 without good cause has been warned to stop doing it.

Garry Donald, 46, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted two counts of behaving in a threatening manner by repeatedly calling 999 on two days – June 26 and last Friday.

Sheriff Graeme Napier adjourned the case until August 27 and told Donald, whose address was given as Danestone Place, Bridge of Don, not to call 999 in the meantime.

Sheriff Napier heard Donald lives with his father and said: “What are you going to do if you have a heart attack?

“If something genuine does happen that requires 999, speaking to your father and letting him decide would be a good course of action.”