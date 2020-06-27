Aberdeen man in court for second time over alleged machete attack

A man has appeared in court for a second time in connection with an alleged machete attack in Aberdeen which left a 22-year-old male with serious injuries.

Police were called to a “disturbance” at a property on North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen on Wednesday, June 17, and a man aged 22 was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

It is understood the alleged incident involved a machete.

Adam Oakes, also known as Roberts, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday for a second time over the matter, facing a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent impairment, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

The 29-year-old, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

He was remanded in custody while the case against him was fully committed.

No date was fixed for his next appearance.

Last week, when Oakes appeared for the first time in connection with the case, a co-accused, Robert Snelling, also appeared facing different charges.

Snelling, 24, of Aberdeen was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice as well as two further charges of possession of drugs.

He did not enter a plea and was released on bail while the case against him was committed for further examination.

No date was fixed for his next appearance in connection with the matter.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Two men aged 24 and 29 have been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance at a property on North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, on Wednesday, June 17 2020.

“A 22 year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.”