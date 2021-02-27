Aberdeen man in court facing string of theft charges

A man has appeared in court facing a string of charges after a number of incidents in Rosemount.

Conor Parkinson appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the allegations.

The 22-year-old, of Aberdeen, is accused of theft by housebreaking, as well as three charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He also faced two charges of being in or on a building or premises with intent to commit theft.

Parkinson additionally faced charges of assault and of resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

Parkinson made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case was committed for further examination and Parkinson was remanded in custody.

He is expected to appear again next week.

It comes after a number of incidents in the Rosemount area of Aberdeen.

PC Bradford from the city centre community policing team said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their assistance with our inquiry.”