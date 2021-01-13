Aberdeen man in court facing ‘danger of life’ assault charge

A man has appeared in court charged with assault to injury and danger of life following an incident in an Aberdeen street.

A 42-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the incident on Gerrard Street shortly after 9pm on Friday.

Lee Anderson appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The 40-year-old, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, has been charged with assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

He made no plea during his appearance and was released on bail with the case being committed for further examination.

No further dates have been set for future court appearances.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a man found injured at a property on Gerrard Street in Aberdeen around 9.15pm on Friday, January 9.

“The 42-year-old man was subsequently taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries.”