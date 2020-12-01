Aberdeen man in court facing attempted murder charge

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after another man was left seriously injured in an incident in a city community.

Police were called to Provost Rust Drive in Aberdeen on Friday afternoon after a 32-year-old man was injured.

The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he remains in a “serious but stable” condition.

And now Declan Ewen has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.

The 20-year-old faced charges of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder, as well as possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.

Ewen, whose general address was given in court documents as Aberdeen, did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed Ewen was released on bail while the case against him was committed for further examination.

No date has been fixed for his next appearance in relation to the matter.

Police had been called to Provost Rust Drive at 3.05pm on Friday.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a 32-year-old man in Provost Rust Drive, Aberdeen, on Friday, November 27, 2020.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“The injured man remains within Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where staff describe his condition as serious but stable.”