Aberdeen man in court after threatening to kill his grandmother

An Aberdeen man threatened to kill his grandmother who let him stay in her home, a court has heard.

Robbie Jennings was living with his relative at time of the offence on May 20 this year.

The 20-year-old, who appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court via a video link yesterday, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and being in possession of a class A drug.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court Jennings left the property on Girdleness Road at 5.30am before returning around five hours later.

She said: “The accused was under the influence of drugs and when the woman asked what he had taken he said ‘I am going to kill you.’

“The complainer left the building shortly afterwards and police attended and traced the accused inside.

“When dealing with him they noticed a wrap of brown substance which was later analysed and found to be 6.9 grams of diamorphine with a street value of £200.”

Defence agent Graham Morrison said Jennings had been struggling with drug addiction and mental health problems.

He said his client had been in custody since May 21 and that the relative he lives with is “extremely supportive” of him.

Mr Morrison said: “He has been living at the address with a family member who has been bearing the brunt of his drug addiction.

“She is extremely supportive and has told the social work department she is happy to have him back.”

Sheriff Philip Mann released Jennings from custody and placed him on a restriction of liberty order for four months.

Sheriff Mann added: “If you break the order the likelihood is you will be sent back to prison.”