A man has been handed supervision after stealing a garlic bulb and headphones.

Ernestas Apkevicius, 35, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to two charges of shoplifting.

He admitted stealing the items from Home Bargains on Denmore Road, Bridge of Don, on March 2, as well as alcohol from Sainsbury’s on Garthdee Road on June 27.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Apkevicius, of Bayview Court, Aberdeen, to be supervised for six months.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter