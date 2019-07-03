Aberdeen man in court after six-hour stand-off with armed police

An Aberdeen man has appeared in court after an alleged six-hour stand-off involving armed police and negotiators.

Graeme Hunter appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the alleged incident.

The 29-year-old faced two charges, one of assault to injury and one of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Hunter, whose address was given as Aberdeen, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing yesterday.

He was remanded in custody and the case against him was continued for further examination.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed Hunter was expected to appear in court again in the next week.

It comes after police officers were called to a house on Lerwick Road in Sheddocksley at 1.30pm on Monday after receiving reports of concern for a person’s welfare.

Police swooped on the cul-de-sac and armed officers could be seen at a fence outside the property.

The road was cordoned off and an ambulance was also on standby.

Police, specialist firearms officers and negotiators were focused on one property in the street.

Fire crews were also at the scene with one appliance sent to assist police.

The incident ended after officers gained entry to the property at around 7pm.