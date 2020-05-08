Aberdeen man in court after repeatedly punching friend

A man has been given a supervision order after being spotted punching a friend by an off-duty cop in Aberdeen.

Richard McKeith, 27, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to a charge of assault to injury.

He admitted repeatedly punching a man on the head on Beach Esplanade on March 19.

Fiscal depute Brian Young said the incident happened at 3.10pm while the victim was sitting on a raised grass verge.

He said: “Two witnesses, including an off-duty police officer were walking through the locus and observed the accused on top of the complainer punching him to the face repeatedly with his right hand.

“The assault continued for a short period of time before the accused got off and began to walk away from the locus.

“Walking in the direction of the city centre, the off-duty police constable followed him while on the phone to the police providing details of the assault and directing them to the accused.”

He was traced at the Castlegate.

Ambulance staff assessed the victim as having “minor facial injuries”.

Defence agent John Hardie said the men had been friends, his client had been drinking and that there had been a “dispute”.

He added McKeith then “loses control of himself”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace said McKeith, of Girdleness Road, Aberdeen, had served the equivalent of a three-month sentence while remanded, and ordered him to be supervised for 12 months.