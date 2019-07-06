Aberdeen man in court after police stand-off

A man has appeared in court after police in riot gear were called to a sealed-off city street.

Sergej Lutinskij, 31, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and breaching bail conditions over the incident at Ferrier Crescent on Thursday.

Depute fiscal Lucy Simpson said he had been at his partner’s flat drinking alcohol when an argument broke out. Lutinskij, who was under the influence of alcohol, had a kitchen knife and the woman contacted police out of concern for his welfare.

Police arrived at 3.10pm however he made threats and police “retreated and began negotiating with him”.

Ms Simpson said: “Specialist officers then attended. Further negotiations took place and after a period of time the accused put down the knife.”

She added there was a “stand-off” over “a number of hours”.

Defence agent David Sutherland said his client and his partner both had problems with alcohol with the former “displaying symptoms of dependency”.

Sheriff Andrew Miller deferred sentence on Lutinskij, of Oldcroft Court, Aberdeen, until later this month for reports.