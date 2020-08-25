Aberdeen man in court after police responding to incident use taser

An Aberdeen man has appeared in court after police responding to reports of someone with a knife deployed a taser.

The incident occurred on Holburn Street at 2.25am on Sunday morning and the road was closed from Great Southern Road to Great Western Road for a period of time.

Officers responding to the incident used a taser on the male, who was arrested.

And Scott Clark has now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

The 30-year-old faced three charges during the appearance, including vandalism and possession of an article with a blade or point.

Clark, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, also faced a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm.

He did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing and was remanded in custody while the case against him was committed for further examination.

Clark was expected to appear again within the next week.