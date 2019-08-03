Aberdeen man in court after ‘high-value’ jewellery theft

A man has appeared in court in connection with the theft of “high-value” jewellery from a north-east property.

Grzegorz Ziolkowski, 40, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

He faces a charge of theft by housebreaking.

Ziolkowski, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service spokesman said the case against him was continued for further examination and he was released on bail.

No date was set for his next appearance.

It comes after jewellery including diamond rings and a gold and white gold Rolex watch was stolen from a rural property in the Woodland of Durris area between 11am and 12.30pm on Tuesday July 2.

Police previously released a list of jewellery in an appeal for anyone with information to come forward. It included a gold and white gold Rolex watch, a diamond and white gold ring, earring and necklace set, a diamond engagement ring, a gold dolphin necklace and a gold and diamond bracelet.

The items were described by police as “high-value” although no exact figure was given.

Officers previously called for anyone with dash-cam footage from the area around the time of the theft to get in touch.