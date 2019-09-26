Aberdeen man in court after exposing himself in city centre

A man who exposed himself on an Aberdeen street has been told he has three weeks to avoid jail.

Thomas Brown, 48, was on St Nicholas Square, Aberdeen, on August 27, when he committed the offence, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday.

Sheriff Ian Wallace was told he was intoxicated at the time of the offence and had limited recollection of what happened.

Brown, whose address was given in court as Stafford Street, Aberdeen, admitted public indecency.

Sheriff Wallace gave him a stark warning.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “You have a history of offending and a history of not complying with orders and, as has been outlined to the court, there are very few sentencing options open to me.

“However, I have heard you do engage with the alcohol service.

“If you don’t comply with the supervision requirements in the coming weeks, I will have very little option but to send you to custody.

“It is up to you to make sure you do everything social work requires you to do between now and then.”

Sentencing was deferred until October 16.