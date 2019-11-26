Aberdeen man in court after £37,000 of heroin and cannabis recovered at ferry terminal

A man has appeared in court after £37,000 of heroin and cannabis was recovered at a ferry terminal.

Marc Smith appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter yesterday.

It comes after police recovered a haul of the class A and class B drugs, which were destined for Shetland, at Aberdeen Ferry Terminal on Sunday.

The recovery followed an intelligence-led operation by CID officers and Police Scotland’s dog unit.

Smith, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, faced two charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The 22-year-old made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal service confirmed the case against Smith was committed for further examination and he was released on bail.

A date for his next court appearance over the allegations has still to be confirmed.