Aberdeen man in court after 35-year-old left with facial injuries after alleged assault

A man has appeared in court after a 35-year-old was allegedly assaulted and left with facial injuries.

Ryan Algie, 32, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

He faced a charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

It comes after an incident in the Torry area of the city last week.

The incident allegedly happened on Mansfield Road at around 4.30pm on October 8 and a 35-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with facial injuries.

Algie, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said the case was committed for further examination and Algie was remanded in custody. No date was fixed for his next appearance.

After Algie was charged, police appealed for any witnesses who were in the area at the time to come forward.

Police are particularly keen to speak to a man seen walking his dog in the area at the time and anyone who has CCTV covering the neighbourhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2689 of October 8, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.