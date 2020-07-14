Aberdeen man in court accused of breaking into city centre restaurant

A man has appeared in court in connection with a break-in at a restaurant in Aberdeen city centre.
Kevin McGregor is accused of house breaking with intent to steal following an incident at Bistro Verde on The Green on July 9.
The 34-year-old, whose address was given in as Aberdeen, made no plea during a private appearance.
The was continued for further examination and McGregor was released on bail.
His next court appearance is yet to be confirmed.
