Aberdeen man in court accused of attempted murder with cleaver and hammer

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a 46-year-old was injured in an alleged attack involving a cleaver and a hammer.

Police were called to Logie Road in Crimond early on Friday evening following a report of a disturbance at a property.

A 46-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the incident.

It is understood the incident involved the use of a cleaver and a hammer.

And Kim Twidale has now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

He faced a single charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and attempted murder.

The 42-year-old did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case against Twidale was continued for further examination.

Twidale, whose general address was given in court documents as Aberdeen, was remanded in custody pending his next appearance in connection with the matter, expected to be within the next week.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of disturbance on Logie Road, Crimond, around 5.30pm on Friday, September 18 2020.

“A 46-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”