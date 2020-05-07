Aberdeen man in court accused of acting aggressively while holding knife

A man has denied acting in an aggressive manner while holding a knife, after police were called to a “disturbance” on an Aberdeen street.

Officers were called to Balgownie Way, Aberdeen, around 8.10pm on Tuesday following a report of a disturbance.

And now Graham Jaffrey, 56, has appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a number of charges in connection with the incident.

He is accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner while holding a knife, using the knife to cut down a sign and placing two witnesses in a state of fear and alarm.

Jaffrey, of Fraserfield Gardens, Bridge of Don, is also accused of possession of a knife, and faces a further charge of drink-driving with 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

He also faces a fourth charge of failing to give police information as to the identity of the driver of a vehicle.

Jaffrey entered pleas of not guilty to all four charges through defence agent Gail Goodfellow.

Sheriff Ian Wallace released Jaffrey on bail and fixed a trial date for mid October.

He also fixed a pre-trial hearing for September.