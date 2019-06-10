Aberdeen man hit neighbour in face with dog chain chain

A man who struck his neighbour in the face with a dog chain has been handed unpaid work.

Kieran Smith, 22, became angry when a neighbour asked him to keep the noise down at a party he was having and he used the chain to strike the man in the face.

The neighbour, who was taken to hospital, was left with a scar on his forehead as a result of the assault.

And Smith, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, has now been sentenced after previously pleading guilty to assault to injury and permanent disfigurement.

The incident happened at an address on Seaton Place, Aberdeen, on February 23.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sheriff Graeme Napier handed him two years of supervision and a two-month restriction of liberty order and ordered him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work. He told Smith: “This was disgraceful behaviour and the victim ended up with a fairly significant injury.

“Why on earth would you take a dog chain to another human being?”

Smith replied: “I can’t remember it.”

Defence agent John Ferrie said a combination of drink and other problems had contributed.