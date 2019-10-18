Aberdeen man hid from police behind wall of weapons containing nun chucks, knives and batons

An Aberdeen man ran behind a wall filled with weapons – including nun chucks – when police came to his house.

Gary Stuart, 57, then told a police officer he would “punch him so fast it would feel like lightning”, before being arrested.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Stuart called paramedics to his home on Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, on October 2 asking for medical assistance, but then declined their help.

Depute fiscal Alan Townsend said: “It was 2.15pm on October 2. Police arrived and the accused ran into his house and ran behind a wall which contained several weapons including nun chucks, knives and batons before stretching out his arms in a motion that suggested he might reach towards them.

“He was asked to come out and then told a police officer he would punch him so fast it would feel like lightning.”

Stuart admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in that he placed himself near a partition wall where various weapons were on display and acting in an aggressive manner in that he adopted an aggressive stance and uttered threats of violence.

Sheriff Graeme Napier was told Stuart had been held on remand for 14 days.

“Given the time you have served while awaiting this hearing, I am satisfied that the weeks you have spent is due punishment.”

He asked Stuart to commit to visiting his GP and Stuart agreed to do so.