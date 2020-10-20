Aberdeen man handed supervision and unpaid work after being caught with 150 indecent images of children

An Aberdeen man has been handed unpaid work and supervision after being caught with more than 150 indecent images of children.

Jonathan Taylor, 33, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to two charges over the matter.

He admitted taking, permitting to be taken, or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children between January 16, 2019 and October 9, 2019.

And Taylor further admitted possession indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children between February 15, 2019 and October 11, 2019.

During an earlier hearing, fiscal depute Felicity Merson told the court police officers had executed a search warrant at Taylor’s address and recovered his computer, which was examined.

She said a total of 159 indecent images of children were found, most of which were category C, the least serious, however, 12 of the images were the most serious, category A.

Two videos were also discovered, falling into categories B and C.

Yesterday defence agent Mike Monro, who appeared representing Taylor, said his client “desperately requires” support.

He added: “The numbers are not huge with regard to items downloaded.

“We’re not at figures which put the accused in the realms of a custodial sentence.”

Mr Monro submitted to the court that the offences were not so serious as to result in a custodial sentence, and said his client would comply with any community-based disposal which may involve attending courses.

The solicitor went on to say Taylor had been very open with the social worker preparing a court-ordered report. He said: “The accused has told the social worker things that he didn’t even tell me.

“The accused has volunteered this catalogue of information which is now before the court.”

Mr Monro concluded: “I’m inviting the court to share my view that this case should be dealt with by way of a non-custodial sentence.”

Sheriff William Summers told Taylor, whose address was given in court documents as Earnsheugh Crescent, Cove: “These are despicable offences.

“These are not victimless crimes.

“Any child that appears in any image you viewed is likely to have been the victim of abuse. Those who view the images perpetuate the vile trade of such images.”

Sheriff Summers said the social work report, in part, made for “profoundly troubling reading”, but acknowledged Taylor appeared with no previous convictions.

He ordered him to be supervised for three years and handed him 160 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff also instructed Taylor to complete the Moving Forward Making Changes programme and made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for three years.