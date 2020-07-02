Aberdeen man had air weapons without certificate

An Aberdeen man has admitted possessing two air weapons without a certificate.

Derek McLeod did not appear in person at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday but entered pleas of guilty to two charges via a letter.

The 51-year-old admitted a charge under the Air Weapons and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2015, of having two air weapons in his home without a certificate.

He also admitted a second charge of being in possession of cannabis resin.

Sheriff William Summers deferred sentence on McLeod, whose address was given in court papers Manor Walk in Aberdeen, until later this month for him to be personally present.