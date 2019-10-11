Aberdeen man guilty of driving while disqualified and without insurance

A sheriff has described a disqualified driver’s excuse as “quite iffy”.

Robert Sieracki, 39, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance.

The offences were committed on North Anderson Drive at around 10.40pm on Sunday.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said a black Mercedes had been stopped due to information the police had received.

Defence agent Shane Campbell said: “The reason he was driving is that his daughter had been complaining of severe stomach cramps and Mr Sieracki had, foolishly as it turned out, decided to drive a relatively short distance to a 24-hour Tesco to purchase some painkillers.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sheriff Mungo Bovey asked Mr Campbell if the daughter required any medical treatment and he replied she did not.

The sheriff said: “This all sounds quite iffy. We’ll have a social inquiry report.”

He deferred sentence on Sieracki, of Ashgrove Gardens South, Aberdeen, for its preparation.