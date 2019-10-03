Aberdeen man given unpaid work for kicking door at police station

An Aberdeen man went to a police station to report an incident – and was so frustrated by a closed door he kicked it and was arrested.

Charles Gordon, 39, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday charged with striking a glass pane at Queen Street Police Station, Aberdeen, on March 5 this year, causing damage to it.

Gordon, whose address was given in court as Rosemount Place, Aberdeen, admitted damaging the door.

The court heard Gordon had gone there as he had been assaulted.

He was given a six-month community order and ordered to do 54 hours of unpaid work.