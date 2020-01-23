Aberdeen man given unpaid work after assaulting friends in drunken fight

A man has been given unpaid work after police walked in on him with a pal in a headlock and a woman pinned to the ground.

Lewis Gibbs, 30, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident which happened at an address in Fraser Court in the city on Tuesday.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said Gibbs had been drinking with two friends when a neighbour heard a “disturbance” and contacted police.

He said: “At 9.30pm police arrive and find the accused with a man in a headlock with his left arm. The accused also had a woman pinned to the ground with his right arm.

“Police separated all three and the accused was subsequently charged.”

He said the woman was left with some bruising to her arms and a cut inside her mouth.

Gibbs, of King Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault to injury and assault.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said: “All three had been drinking and Mr Gibbs tells me he has no memory of what he did.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Gibbs: “I accept these offences were committed as a result of drunken fighting between three friends who had all drunk far too much, but it seems you behaved extraordinarily aggressively under the influence of drink.”

She ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.