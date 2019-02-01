Aberdeen man given supervision order after acting in ‘erratic manner’

A man has been given a supervision order after acting in an “erratic manner”.

Kyle Robertson, 26, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing on Wednesday.

He previously pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting in an “erratic manner” and making threats of violence on Harlaw Road, Gordon Terrace and an address on Stonefield Place in Inverurie on April 18.

Defence agent Jennifer Pritchard said her client suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder but “doesn’t blame that for his actions”.

She said: “He is embarrassed and ashamed of his behaviour.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Robertson, whose address was given as Smithfield Court, Aberdeen, to be supervised for six months.