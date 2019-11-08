Aberdeen man found unresponsive on street kicked police officer who tried to help him

A student found lying unresponsive in the street booted a police officer who tried to help him in the leg.

Jordan Bruce, 24, was found lying on the ground at South Esplanade West on October 9 before a passer-by phoned 999.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter said: “At 8.10am a member of the public had contacted the ambulance service stating he’s found an unresponsive male, the accused, lying on the ground.

“Paramedics attended along with police officers and the accused was assessed and paramedics had no immediate concerns, simply that he was under the influence of drink or otherwise.”

When officers tried to ask for his details Bruce “attempted to run away”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mrs Souter said: “While being dealt with he began to shout incoherently and he kicked the officer to the right shin.”

Bruce, of Glenbervie Road, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to assaulting a police officer over the incident.

He also previously admitted two further charges of assaulting officers over separate incidents.

Defence lawyer Christopher Maitland said his client had difficulty with reacting to authority.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan fined Bruce £300 and gave him 12 months of supervision.