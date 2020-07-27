Aberdeen man forced students to perform sex acts at knifepoint

A man armed with four knives and high on drugs who terrorised two students was today handed a life sentence.

Mathew Whyte, also known as Maltman, walked into a flat in Aberdeen, and grabbed knives from the kitchen.

Then with with a knife in each hand and two others in the waistband of his trousers he confronted his victims, who were strangers to him.

He forced the man and woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, to hand over cash and personal belongings and forced them to perform sexual acts on each other.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that during their ordeal Whyte, 34, from Ferrier Gardens, Aberdeen, humiliated and degraded his terrified victims.

Judge Graham Buchanan placed Whyte on an Order for Lifelong Restriction – which is the equivalent of a life sentence – because of the danger he poses to the public.

Judge Buchanan ordered Whyte to serve a minimum of five years and three months, but warned him he may never be released.

He added: “Your conduct towards your victims who were young students in their flat late at night was utterly appalling.

“You entered their home and took knives from there and subjected them to a terrifying and humiliating ordeal. The psychological consequences for them are likely to be severe and long-lasting.”

The judge described the sexual offence as being enacted by Whyte to control and degrade his victims.

Whyte was placed on the sex offenders’ register.

The court heard that during the ordeal Whyte took the male student to a nearby cash machine and made him withdraw cash. Whyte claimed he was a professional killer and could stab him in the head, stomach and leg within two seconds.

Prosecutor Owen Mullan said: “The accused repeatedly made references to the fact he could kill them if he wished and would carry this out if they did not do as they were told. The accused also said he was in a Mexican cartel.”

Throughout the ordeal he kept demanding money. He asked for £1,200 to be transferred to his account, but was told they did not have that kind of money.

Whyte admitted threatening the couple, presenting knives at them and robbing them of £50, a passport, a quantity of tobacco on April 29, 2018.

He also admitted forcing them at knifepoint to take part in sex acts.

The court heard that after two minutes of making them perform sex acts Whyte laughed, told them to stop and said: “I’m not a paedophile or a rapist.”

Defence counsel Frances Connor said: “He was significantly under the influence of drugs at the time. The sex offence was out of character for him.”

Whyte, who has a significant criminal record, showed no emotion as he was led away to begin his sentence.

Speaking after the case Procurator Fiscal, High Court, Kenny Donnelly said: “Throughout their ordeal, and the subsequent prosecution process, his victims have shown great bravery and determination.

“He is a serial violent offender, and the sentence imposed upon him today reflects the seriousness of the offences he committed.

“He will only be released from custody when he no longer poses a risk to the public.”

Detective Inspector Jackie Knight said: “On the evening of Sunday, April 29, 2018, Maltman entered a property in Aberdeen and subjected the two victims to a series of horrific abuse and violence. His actions were despicable and his guilty plea is testament to the evidence the victims bravely provided.

“There is no place for violence in our society and we will do everything we can to bring those responsible for such crimes before the courts.”