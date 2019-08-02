Aberdeen man fired pellets from toy gun out of flat window

An Aberdeen man has been fined after firing pellets from a toy gun out of a flat window at a traffic light pole.
Derek Shireffs, 29, was spotted by a witness walking along St Andrews Street, Aberdeen, standing at his flat window with an “airsoft gun”.
Depute fiscal Jade Wong told Aberdeen Sheriff Court at 1.40pm on July 8 the man noticed pellets flying past him and hitting objects nearby.
Shireffs, of St Andrews Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a breach of the peace.
Defence agent Christopher Maitland, describing the item, said: “It might as well be a toy.”
He added it was not capable of causing any serious injury.
Mr Maitland continued: “It did not strike anyone. He was aiming at the pole of a traffic light.”
Shireffs was fined £200.