Aberdeen man fined over threats to kill ambulance staff who tried to help him

An Aberdeen man has been fined after threatening to kill ambulance staff who tried to help him when he was discovered lying unresponsive.

Greig Falconer was found lying on Kepplehills Road by a concerned member of the public, who phoned for an ambulance.

But when emergency services tried to make sure he was okay the 27-year-old became abusive, kicking a nearby car and threatening to kill the ambulance crew.

Fiscal depute Alison Reid told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At about 8.50pm a member of the public saw the accused at the locus lying down and unresponsive.

“They, out of concern, phoned an ambulance.

“A short time later an ambulance technician and student technician arrived to check the accused. They found he was awake and speaking, albeit appeared heavily intoxicated.

“As ambulance staff tried to treat him he became verbally abusive, stating ‘yous are dead, I’m going to kill yous’.

“A short time later another male who appeared to know the accused arrived and tried to calm him down.

“The accused remained abusive towards the two members of ambulance staff. He was thereafter seen to kick a vehicle, leaving a large dent to one of the passenger doors.”

Mrs Reid said the damage was valued at £200.

Falconer, of Heathryfold Circle, Aberdeen, pled guilty to maliciously kicking and damaging the car, and to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner over the incident, which happened on May 10 last year.

Defence agent Peter Keene said his client had drunk “far too much” and acknowledged his behaviour was “unacceptable”.

Mr Keen added: “He feels that it’s long overdue to for him to grow up.

“He’s on the first footsteps of that journey.

“He realises his drinking has got to be controlled otherwise we’ll be going round and round in circles.”

Sheriff Ian Duguid QC ordered Falconer to pay compensation to the car owner of £200, and also imposed a fine of £100 on top of that.