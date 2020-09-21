Aberdeen man fined over possession of cocaine

An Aberdeen man has been fined after police found cocaine in his home.
Micah Hibbert, 23, was a passenger in a car on Huntly Street in Aberdeen when officers smelled cannabis from the vehicle.
Hibbert was taken to Kittybrewster police station and police executed a search warrant at his home on Fraser Place and discovered white powder which tested positive for cocaine.
Fiscal depute Susan Love said 2.1g of cocaine was discovered, with a value of around £60.
Hibbert, whose address was given in court papers as Fraser Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of being in possession of cocaine on May 17.
Defence agent Alex Burn said his client had a “limited record”.
Sheriff Robert McDonald ordered Hibbert to pay a total financial penalty of £210.
