Aberdeen man fined over police assaults

An Aberdeen man has been fined £1,170 after assaulting police officers.

Neil MacDonald, 39, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing after admitting five charges.

He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at an address on Garthdee Drive in Aberdeen on March 2.

MacDonald also admitted assaulting one officer by punching him to the head and struggling violently with officers at the address and to assaulting another officer at ARI by kicking him and pressing the serrated edge of handcuffs into his body.

Both officers assaulted were injured.

MacDonald, of Pitmedden Terrace, Aberdeen, further admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner by making threats of violence towards officers at the hospital.