Aberdeen man fined over ‘extreme’ porn videos involving animals

An Aberdeen man sent videos of extreme pornographic material to a Whatsapp group with pals.

Daniel Mair, 30, was warned he was lucky not to be on the sex offenders’ register following the incident, in which he sent a string of vile videos depicting a woman engaging in sexual acts with animals on Whatsapp.

However prosecutors accepted there was no significant sexual element to the crime, and Mair instead escaped with just a £300 fine and a warning from Sheriff Philip Mann ringing in his ears.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the first video, lasting one minute and 30 seconds.

A second video lasted for one minute and 25 seconds.

That video also had a caption making a derogatory comment based on religion.

A third, shorter video, lasted 14 second.

Ms Simpson told the court: “Inquiries revealed the accused had distributed these videos by sending them via Whatsapp.”

Mair, of Birkhall Parade, Aberdeen, pled guilty to possession of extreme pornographic images, and to distributing obscene material.

The offences were committed on September 25 last year.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client was in full-time employment and had “limited” previous convictions.

The solicitor added: “In a Whatsapp group with friends various things were shared and unfortunately that included the images referred to here.

“In hindsight, he accepts that he should have deleted them when they were received, but he didn’t.

“He’s extremely embarrassed and mortified he finds himself in court in relation to this matter.”

The crown accepted that there was no significant sexual element to the offence.

Sheriff Philip Mann told Mair: “I’m aware this sort of thing goes on and I can understand you probably thought the videos were quite humorous, but you have got to be very, very careful with this sort of thing.

“You’re fortunate that the crown conceded there’s no significant sexual aspect. You would have ended up on the sex offenders register and that is not something you want to do. It would destroy your reputation.

“Just watch what you’re doing.”

He fined Mair £300.