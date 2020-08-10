Aberdeen man fined for trying to urinate on cop car

An Aberdeen man has admitted attempting to urinate on a police car.

Marcus Duff, 37, was not personally present at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but entered a plea of guilty via letter.

He admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Bucksburn Police Office on May 3.

Duff acted in an aggressive manner towards officers, repeatedly shouted at them and directed obscene gestures at them, attempted to urinate on a marked police vehicle and then headbutted a window.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar said the incident happened around 1am, and after Duff had been taken to Kittybrewster police station he calmed down.

Ms MacVicar said: “Despite his aggressive demeanour an acting as libelled, on arrival at Kittybrewster he became apologetic and explained he was trying to get arrested.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan fined Duff, of Provost Rust Drive, Aberdeen, £395.