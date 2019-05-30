Aberdeen man fined for spitting at man through car window

A man has been fined £300 for spitting at someone through a car window.

Scott Robertson, 46, had a verbal disagreement with a man on Rearie Close, Newmachar, on April 20, when the incident happened.

Robertson, whose address was given in court as Goval View, Dyce, admitted assault by spitting at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The court heard Robertson, who works in the oil industry, had never been in court before.

Defence agent John McLeod said: “The disagreement was very silly. The complainant did provoke the accused but that is no excuse for the accused reacting how he did.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier said: “Spitting is always a very unpleasant thing when it occurs and, as a result, I am going to fine you £300.”

