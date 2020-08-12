Aberdeen man fined for growing cannabis

An Aberdeen man has been fined after admitting growing cannabis plants.

Kenneth Leiper was not personally present yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court when the case called against him, but submitted a letter pleading guilty.

The 57-year-old admitted producing cannabis at his address on John Street in the city on June 12.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told Aberdeen Sheriff Court a total of five cannabis plants were seized at the address.

She said they were assessed as having a value of between £200 and £810 each, and a combined total value of between £1,000 and £4,050.

Sheriff Graeme Napier ordered Leiper, whose address was given in court papers as John Street in Aberdeen, to pay a fine totalling £740.