Aberdeen man fined for buying stun gun in ‘fantastic deal’ online while drunk

A man who took advantage of a “fantastic deal” and bought a stun gun online for £8 while drunk has been fined £300.

Kamil Chwastek, 23, who did not realise the weapon was illegal, was caught out when the parcel was intercepted by Border Force.

Chwastek, of Caiesdykes Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to importing a stun gun with intent to avoid prohibition or restriction.

Depute fiscal Gavin Letford told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The accused has purchased, online, a stun gun.”

He said an officer from the UK Border Force intercepted a package addressed to Chwastek in July 2017.

Mr Letford said: “The package was opened by the officer and was found to contain a black torch-type stun gun.

“The device was made safe and placed into a tamperproof bag and thereafter sent to the Police Service of Scotland to investigate.”

Police traced Chwastek and spoke to him about the matter.

The fiscal said: “During a police interview, he made a full admission in relation to ordering the device and said he was unaware it was a prohibited item.”

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver said: “He advises me he had a couple of drinks and was shopping online and came across an offer for a torch with a Taser for £8, thought to himself ‘this is a fantastic deal’ and ordered it.

“He didn’t really have a plan for what he was going to do with it. There’s no evil intention when he’s buying the object. This is a case of ignorance of the law to a certain extent.”

Sheriff Ian Duguid said: “I’ll regard this matter as a mistake more than any sinister act on your part.”

He granted a Crown motion for forfeiture.