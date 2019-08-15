Aberdeen man fined for breaching sexual offences prevention order by deleting internet search history

A man has been fined for breaching the terms of a sexual offences prevention order by deleting his internet search history.

Gregg Mann, 24, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing after previously admitting committing the offence between March 2 and October 4 last year at his address and elsewhere.

Yesterday Sheriff Ian Wallace fined Mann, of Hopecroft Road, Bucksburn, £400.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence solicitor David Sutherland had asked him to take account of time his client spent on remand.

Depute fiscal Felicity Merson said police were granted a search warrant on October 5 and seized various items including Mann’s phone which was examined.

After being examined it was found 1,986 entries had been deleted from the internet search history.