A man has been fined £2,225 after admitting being in possession of 1,000 tablets.

Allan McBain faced Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

The 26-year-old, whose address was given in court as Seaton Place, Aberdeen, admitted being in possession of the class C drug Etizolam on the A96 near Oyne Fork on April 22 2018.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered him to pay the fine at £10 a fortnight.

